On Tuesday, May 2, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (16-13) host Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (11-17) at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-190). An 8-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (3-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Giants vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Giants and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (+155), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

Giants vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 3-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Giants have won in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Giants had a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) David Villar 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1400 - 4th

