How to Watch the Giants vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunter Brown starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Astros vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Giants Player Props
|Astros vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Giants Odds
|Astros vs Giants Prediction
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 48 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco ranks ninth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored 129 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.6 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.3) in the majors this season.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- DeSclafani will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|L 16-11
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|L 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Freddy Peralta
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Trevor Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.