Hunter Brown starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 48 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks ninth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 129 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.6 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.3) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

DeSclafani will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres L 16-11 Away Sean Manaea Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres L 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros - Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros - Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers - Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers - Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers - Home - Freddy Peralta 5/8/2023 Nationals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Trevor Williams

