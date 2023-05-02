Giants vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
The Astros are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.
Giants vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-175
|+145
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-4-2 in their last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 28 chances.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|4-10
|7-9
|4-8
|6-12
|5-5
