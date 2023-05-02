Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-4-2 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 28 chances.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 4-10 7-9 4-8 6-12 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.