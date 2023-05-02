Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Astros Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-4-2 in their last 10 contests.
  • The past 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • San Francisco has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and lost both games.
  • The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 28 chances.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-7 4-10 7-9 4-8 6-12 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.