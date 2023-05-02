Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (16-13) and the San Francisco Giants (11-17) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM on May 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-0) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.

The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (129 total), San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule