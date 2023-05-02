Giants vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (16-13) and the San Francisco Giants (11-17) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM on May 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-0) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) will get the nod for the Giants.
Giants vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Giants vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.
- The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Giants have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (129 total), San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Steven Matz
|April 27
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Logan Webb vs Miles Mikolas
|April 29
|@ Padres
|L 16-11
|Sean Manaea vs Joe Musgrove
|April 30
|@ Padres
|L 6-4
|Alex Cobb vs Yu Darvish
|May 1
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Ross Stripling vs Luis Garcia
|May 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Hunter Brown
|May 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Webb vs Framber Valdez
|May 5
|Brewers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Corbin Burnes
|May 6
|Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 7
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Freddy Peralta
|May 8
|Nationals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Trevor Williams
