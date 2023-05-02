David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, David Villar (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .148 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in 34.6% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (11.5%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Villar has an RBI in five of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 15th, 1.055 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
