On Tuesday, David Villar (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .148 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in 34.6% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (11.5%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Villar has an RBI in five of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

