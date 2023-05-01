Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thairo Estrada -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .922, fueled by an OBP of .393 and a team-best slugging percentage of .529 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Estrada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 80.8% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.5% of them.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 13 of 26 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (50.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Garcia makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
