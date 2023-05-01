Thairo Estrada -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .922, fueled by an OBP of .393 and a team-best slugging percentage of .529 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Estrada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 80.8% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.5% of them.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 13 of 26 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (50.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

