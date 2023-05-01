Thairo Estrada -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has an OPS of .922, fueled by an OBP of .393 and a team-best slugging percentage of .529 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Estrada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.
  • Estrada has picked up a hit in 80.8% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.5% of them.
  • He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 13 of 26 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (50.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Garcia makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
