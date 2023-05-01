The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haniger had a hit 41 times last season in 62 games (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
  • He homered in 16.1% of his games last year (10 of 62), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haniger picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 62 (33.9%), including multiple RBIs in 14.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • In 40.3% of his games last season (25 of 62), he scored at least a run, and in eight (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Garcia (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.