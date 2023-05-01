The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Haniger had a hit 41 times last season in 62 games (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).

He homered in 16.1% of his games last year (10 of 62), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 62 (33.9%), including multiple RBIs in 14.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

In 40.3% of his games last season (25 of 62), he scored at least a run, and in eight (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)