Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Haniger had a hit 41 times last season in 62 games (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- He homered in 16.1% of his games last year (10 of 62), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 62 (33.9%), including multiple RBIs in 14.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- In 40.3% of his games last season (25 of 62), he scored at least a run, and in eight (12.9%) he scored more than once.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Garcia (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
