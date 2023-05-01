LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .430 this season while batting .243 with 20 walks and 10 runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Wade will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Wade has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Garcia (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
