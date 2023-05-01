LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .430 this season while batting .243 with 20 walks and 10 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Garcia (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
