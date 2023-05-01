LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .430 this season while batting .243 with 20 walks and 10 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Wade has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings