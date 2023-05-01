After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros (who will start Luis Garcia) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is batting .270 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Bart has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), with more than one hit three times (23.1%).
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this year.
  • In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Garcia (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
