Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros (who will start Luis Garcia) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is batting .270 with two doubles and a walk.
- Bart has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), with more than one hit three times (23.1%).
- He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
- Bart has not driven in a run this year.
- In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Garcia (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
