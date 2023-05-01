After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros (who will start Luis Garcia) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is batting .270 with two doubles and a walk.

Bart has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), with more than one hit three times (23.1%).

He has not homered in his 13 games this season.

Bart has not driven in a run this year.

In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings