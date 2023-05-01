Joc Pederson -- batting .241 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (68.8%), including one multi-hit game.

In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%).

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings