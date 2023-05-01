Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joc Pederson -- batting .241 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (68.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%).
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Garcia (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
