Joc Pederson -- batting .241 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the mound, on May 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Pederson has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (68.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Pederson has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%).
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Garcia (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.