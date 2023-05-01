The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 24 hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .289 with eight extra-base hits.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), with more than one hit eight times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Davis has an RBI in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

