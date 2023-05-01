J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 24 hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .289 with eight extra-base hits.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), with more than one hit eight times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Davis has an RBI in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 26 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Garcia (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
