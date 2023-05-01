Thairo Estrada and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Giants vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .346/.393/.529 slash line so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Luis Garcia Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Garcia Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Luis Garcia (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Garcia has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Apr. 25 6.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 19 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 14 5.0 6 5 5 7 2 at Twins Apr. 8 4.0 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Apr. 2 5.0 7 3 3 4 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .286/.395/.469 slash line so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has four doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI (22 total hits).

He has a slash line of .272/.394/.543 on the year.

Alvarez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at Braves Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

