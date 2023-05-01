The Houston Astros (14-13) and the San Francisco Giants (11-16) will square off on Monday, May 1 at Minute Maid Park, with Luis Garcia getting the ball for the Astros and Ross Stripling taking the hill for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Giants have +155 odds to upset. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Garcia - HOU (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.89 ERA)

Giants vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won eight out of the 18 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Astros have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+155) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Joey Bart 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1400 - 4th

