How to Watch the Giants vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Garcia and Ross Stripling are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants face off on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank third in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks seventh in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored 126 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.7 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.
- The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.374 WHIP this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Stripling heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 23, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits against the New York Mets.
- In two starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of three innings per appearance.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|L 16-11
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|L 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Freddy Peralta
