Luis Garcia and Ross Stripling are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants face off on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

San Francisco ranks seventh in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 126 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

San Francisco has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.374 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Stripling heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 23, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits against the New York Mets.

In two starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of three innings per appearance.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home John Brebbia Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres L 16-11 Away Sean Manaea Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres L 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros - Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros - Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros - Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers - Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers - Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers - Home - Freddy Peralta

