Ross Stripling will be on the hill for the San Francisco Giants when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +150. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 27 chances this season.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 4-9 7-9 4-7 6-11 5-5

