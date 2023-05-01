The San Francisco Giants (13-17) are among the bottom half of teams in the majors, with current odds of +8000 to win the World Series (No. 19 in MLB). They are +1600 to win the NL West (fourth in the division).

Giants MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +8000 19th (+8000, bet $100 to win $8000) To Win the NL West +1600 - (+1600, bet $100 to win $1600)

Giants Standings Information

The Giants are 5.0 games behind in the NL West, and 3.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Los Angeles Dodgers - 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 1.5 3 San Diego Padres 2 4 San Francisco Giants 5 5 Colorado Rockies 7.5

Giants Team Stats

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants are 8-6 this season in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has put up five or more extra-base hits in five games this season, and has gone 4-1 in those outings.

The Giants have a 5-6 record in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

San Francisco has gone 9-1 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Giants Next Game Information

Giants Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Joc Pederson +20000 - - .233/.347/.467 3 HR 13 RBI Mitch Haniger +20000 - - .250/.296/.542 2 HR 6 RBI Brandon Crawford +25000 - - .169/.244/.352 4 HR 10 RBI Mike Yastrzemski +25000 - - .292/.333/.521 5 HR 14 RBI Sean Manaea - +20000 - 0-1 7.85 ERA 10.3 K/9 Alex Wood - +20000 - 0-0 1.80 ERA 9.9 K/9 Ross Stripling - +20000 - 0-1 6.10 ERA 8.3 K/9 Alex Cobb - +8000 - 1-1 2.43 ERA 8.9 K/9 Anthony DeSclafani - +15000 - 3-1 2.13 ERA 7.1 K/9 Logan Webb - +5000 - 2-5 4.40 ERA 9.6 K/9

Giants' Top Players

Thairo Estrada has been the team's best hitter this year, registering a .342/.400/.509 triple slash with seven doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI.

So far this season, LaMonte Wade Jr has contributed to the team's offense by hitting .256/.442/.551 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and nine RBI.

At the plate, Wilmer Flores has been one of the team's better hitters, registering a .253/.303/.470 triple slash with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

J.D. Davis has batted .278/.347/.500 so far this year with two doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI.

