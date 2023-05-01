Giants vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (14-13) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (11-16) at 8:10 PM (on May 1). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Luis Garcia (2-2) for the Astros and Ross Stripling (0-1) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Giants Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-4-2 in its last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Giants contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.
- San Francisco has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (126 total, 4.7 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|John Brebbia vs Jake Woodford
|April 26
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Steven Matz
|April 27
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Logan Webb vs Miles Mikolas
|April 29
|@ Padres
|L 16-11
|Sean Manaea vs Joe Musgrove
|April 30
|@ Padres
|L 6-4
|Alex Cobb vs Yu Darvish
|May 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Luis Garcia
|May 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Hunter Brown
|May 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Webb vs Framber Valdez
|May 5
|Brewers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Corbin Burnes
|May 6
|Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 7
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Freddy Peralta
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.