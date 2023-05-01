Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (14-13) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (11-16) at 8:10 PM (on May 1). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Luis Garcia (2-2) for the Astros and Ross Stripling (0-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-4-2 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Giants contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (126 total, 4.7 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule