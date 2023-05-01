David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .156 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in 36.0% of his 25 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Villar has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (five of 25), with two or more RBI three times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
- Garcia (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
