The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .156 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in 36.0% of his 25 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Villar has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (five of 25), with two or more RBI three times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings