On Monday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has a double, four home runs and seven walks while batting .169.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has driven home a run in five games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Garcia (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
