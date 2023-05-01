On Monday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has a double, four home runs and seven walks while batting .169.

Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven home a run in five games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings