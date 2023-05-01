Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double, four home runs and seven walks while batting .169.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven home a run in five games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Garcia (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.