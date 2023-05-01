The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Slater reached base via a hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (17 of them).

He went yard in 5.6% of his games in 2022 (seven of 125), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Slater drove in a run in 25 games last season out 125 (20.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 42 of 125 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (six times).

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .252 AVG .278 .335 OBP .400 .377 SLG .444 11 XBH 13 3 HR 4 14 RBI 20 49/17 K/BB 40/23 4 SB 8 Home Away 64 GP 61 28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)