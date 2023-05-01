The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

  • Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Slater reached base via a hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (17 of them).
  • He went yard in 5.6% of his games in 2022 (seven of 125), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Slater drove in a run in 25 games last season out 125 (20.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 42 of 125 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (six times).

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.252 AVG .278
.335 OBP .400
.377 SLG .444
11 XBH 13
3 HR 4
14 RBI 20
49/17 K/BB 40/23
4 SB 8
64 GP 61
28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Garcia gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
