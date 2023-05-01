Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)
- Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Slater reached base via a hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (17 of them).
- He went yard in 5.6% of his games in 2022 (seven of 125), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater drove in a run in 25 games last season out 125 (20.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 42 of 125 games last year (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (six times).
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.252
|AVG
|.278
|.335
|OBP
|.400
|.377
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|20
|49/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|4
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|28 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (41.0%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (36.1%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (23.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Garcia gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
