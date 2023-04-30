Trey Lyles NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 30
Trey Lyles and the rest of the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.
Now let's dig into Lyles' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|7.6
|6.5
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.0
|5.1
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|0.7
|PRA
|--
|12.5
|12.3
|PR
|11.5
|11.6
|11.6
|3PM
|0.5
|1.2
|1.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Lyles' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, Trey Lyles has made 2.5 shots per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 7.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.
- Lyles' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Warriors have allowed 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.
Trey Lyles vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/28/2023
|27
|12
|9
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4/26/2023
|13
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|12
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4/20/2023
|13
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/17/2023
|15
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/15/2023
|18
|16
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4/7/2023
|22
|15
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11/13/2022
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lyles or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.