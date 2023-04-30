Trey Lyles and the rest of the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 118-99 win over the Warriors (his last action) Lyles produced 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Now let's dig into Lyles' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.6 6.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 5.1 Assists -- 0.9 0.7 PRA -- 12.5 12.3 PR 11.5 11.6 11.6 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.3



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Trey Lyles has made 2.5 shots per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Lyles' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

Trey Lyles vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 27 12 9 0 2 0 2 4/26/2023 13 5 5 1 1 0 0 4/23/2023 12 5 4 2 1 0 0 4/20/2023 13 2 5 0 0 0 0 4/17/2023 15 0 4 1 0 0 0 4/15/2023 18 16 6 1 4 0 0 4/7/2023 22 15 8 1 3 1 0 11/13/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 10/23/2022 4 2 1 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.