After going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 35 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .540, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Estrada enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In four games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 13 of 25 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

