Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 35 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .540, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 13 of 25 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.70 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .190 batting average against him.
