Sunday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Braves and the Mets, who will be sending Spencer Strider and Tylor Megill to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for April 30.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (4-0) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Bryan Hoeing (0-1) when the teams face off Sunday.

CHC: Steele MIA: Hoeing 5 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (3.2 IP) 1.19 ERA 9.82 8.6 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Marlins

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIA Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Chris Sale (1-2) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

CLE: Allen BOS: Sale 1 (6 IP) Games/IP 5 (23 IP) 1.50 ERA 8.22 12.0 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (2-1) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (1-4) when the teams meet Sunday.

PIT: Oviedo WSH: Gray 5 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.2 IP) 3.03 ERA 2.93 8.8 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Nationals

PIT Odds to Win: -140

-140 WSH Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (2-0) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (3-2) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

SEA: Gonzales TOR: Bassitt 4 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 3.32 ERA 4.82 7.1 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -175

-175 SEA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-1) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will look to Spencer Turnbull (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

BAL: Bradish DET: Turnbull 3 (10 IP) Games/IP 5 (22.1 IP) 6.30 ERA 7.25 8.1 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers

BAL Odds to Win: -150

-150 DET Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Megill (3-1) when the clubs meet Sunday.

ATL: Strider NYM: Megill 5 (30 IP) Games/IP 5 (25 IP) 1.80 ERA 3.96 14.7 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets

ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 NYM Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (2-2) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (3-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

KC: Singer MIN: Gray 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 5 (29 IP) 6.67 ERA 0.62 8.0 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 7.5 runs

Angels at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Jose Suarez (0-1) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

LAA: Suarez MIL: Rea 4 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.2 IP) 10.26 ERA 5.17 6.5 K/9 5.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -130

-130 LAA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will look to Mike Clevinger (2-2) when the teams play Sunday.

TB: Rasmussen CHW: Clevinger 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.1 IP) 3.33 ERA 4.81 10.3 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox

TB Odds to Win: -210

-210 CHW Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (3-1) when the teams play on Sunday.

NYY: Cortes TEX: Pérez 5 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.2 IP) 3.49 ERA 2.60 8.9 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 TEX Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Austin Gomber (1-4) when the clubs face off Sunday.

ARI: Nelson COL: Gomber 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 5 (21.1 IP) 5.33 ERA 9.28 5.7 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

ARI Odds to Win: -125

-125 COL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 12 runs

Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (1-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

SF: Cobb SD: Darvish 5 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (24 IP) 1.91 ERA 3.00 8.3 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -150

-150 SF Odds to Win: +125

Reds at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Ken Waldichuk (0-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CIN: Lodolo OAK: Waldichuk 5 (25.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 6.31 ERA 7.82 13.0 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Athletics

CIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Cardinals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Noah Syndergaard (0-3) when the teams meet Sunday.

STL: Woodford LAD: Syndergaard 5 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 5.47 ERA 6.58 5.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10 runs

Phillies at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Bailey Falter (0-4) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Jose Urquidy (1-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

PHI: Falter HOU: Urquidy 5 (28 IP) Games/IP 5 (22.1 IP) 4.50 ERA 5.64 6.1 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

