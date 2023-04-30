Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Haniger -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Padres.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
- In 10 of 62 games last year, he hit a home run (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Haniger drove in a run in 21 of 62 games last year (33.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (14.5%).
- In 40.3% of his games last year (25 of 62), he scored at least a run, and in eight (12.9%) he scored more than once.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Darvish (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .190 batting average against him.
