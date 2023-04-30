Mitch Haniger -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Padres.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).

In 10 of 62 games last year, he hit a home run (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Haniger drove in a run in 21 of 62 games last year (33.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (14.5%).

In 40.3% of his games last year (25 of 62), he scored at least a run, and in eight (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)