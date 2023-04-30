Mitch Haniger -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Padres.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -149)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
  • In 10 of 62 games last year, he hit a home run (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Haniger drove in a run in 21 of 62 games last year (33.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (14.5%).
  • In 40.3% of his games last year (25 of 62), he scored at least a run, and in eight (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Darvish (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .190 batting average against him.
