The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .283 with seven doubles, five home runs and five walks.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 70.8% of his 24 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

