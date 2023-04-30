Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .283 with seven doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 70.8% of his 24 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres' 4.70 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .190 to opposing batters.
