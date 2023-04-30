Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Monk tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 118-99 win versus the Warriors.

In this article we will dive into Monk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.5 17.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.6 PRA 25.5 20 24.7 PR 21.5 16.1 21.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.9



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Malik Monk has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Monk's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 117.1 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 32 28 7 4 3 2 1 4/26/2023 29 21 5 3 1 0 2 4/23/2023 28 16 5 5 2 0 2 4/20/2023 25 4 3 4 0 0 0 4/17/2023 31 18 6 3 3 1 0 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.