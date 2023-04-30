LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .438 this season while batting .242 with 20 walks and nine runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Wade enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.70 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .190 to opposing batters.
