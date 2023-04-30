The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .438 this season while batting .242 with 20 walks and nine runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Wade enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Wade has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

