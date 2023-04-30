The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-1) 229 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-1.5) 228.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Kings (-1.5) 229 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kings (-1.5) 229.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.1 per outing (25th in the league).
  • The Warriors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 118.9 points per game, second in league, and conceding 117.1 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a +148 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 239.6 points per game between them, 10.6 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento is 45-35-2 ATS this season.
  • Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
De'Aaron Fox 28.5 -115 25.0
Domantas Sabonis 18.5 -105 19.1
Malik Monk 17.5 -115 13.5
Keegan Murray 12.5 -115 12.2
Kevin Huerter 11.5 -115 15.2

