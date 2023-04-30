The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.1 per outing (25th in the league).

The Warriors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 118.9 points per game, second in league, and conceding 117.1 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a +148 scoring differential.

These teams score 239.6 points per game between them, 10.6 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 45-35-2 ATS this season.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) De'Aaron Fox 28.5 -115 25.0 Domantas Sabonis 18.5 -105 19.1 Malik Monk 17.5 -115 13.5 Keegan Murray 12.5 -115 12.2 Kevin Huerter 11.5 -115 15.2

