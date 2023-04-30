Kings vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 7
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-1)
|229
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Kings (-1.5)
|228.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Kings (-1.5)
|229
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Kings (-1.5)
|229.5
|-120
|+100
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.1 per outing (25th in the league).
- The Warriors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 118.9 points per game, second in league, and conceding 117.1 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a +148 scoring differential.
- These teams score 239.6 points per game between them, 10.6 more than this game's point total.
- These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento is 45-35-2 ATS this season.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this season.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|De'Aaron Fox
|28.5
|-115
|25.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.5
|-105
|19.1
|Malik Monk
|17.5
|-115
|13.5
|Keegan Murray
|12.5
|-115
|12.2
|Kevin Huerter
|11.5
|-115
|15.2
