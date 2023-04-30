Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Kings' .549 ATS win percentage (45-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 1-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 27-24-1 against the spread compared to the 10-15 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 1-point underdog.
- Sacramento's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).
- The Kings have a .673 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-17) this season while the Warriors have a .292 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-17).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kings Performance Insights
- Sacramento is ceding 118.1 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on offense, scoring 120.7 points per game (best).
- The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 13.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 36.9%.
- So far this year, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.4% of the team's buckets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.6% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.