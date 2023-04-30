The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)

Kings (- 1) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Kings' .549 ATS win percentage (45-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 1-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 27-24-1 against the spread compared to the 10-15 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 1-point underdog.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).

The Kings have a .673 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-17) this season while the Warriors have a .292 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-17).

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento is ceding 118.1 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on offense, scoring 120.7 points per game (best).

The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 13.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 36.9%.

So far this year, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.4% of the team's buckets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.6% of the team's baskets).

