The Sacramento Kings (48-34) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) are slated to play on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Domantas Sabonis and Jordan Poole are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ABC.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

The Kings knocked off the Warriors, 118-99, on Friday. Malik Monk poured in a team-high 28 points for the Kings, and Curry had 29 for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malik Monk 28 7 4 1 2 3 De'Aaron Fox 26 4 11 3 1 2 Keegan Murray 15 12 2 0 1 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads his squad in both rebounds (12.3) and assists (7.3) per game, and also averages 19.1 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox paces his team in points per contest (25), and also puts up 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes averages 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Monk averages 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 24 4.7 6.8 1.7 0.4 2.2 Domantas Sabonis 14.2 10.1 5.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 Malik Monk 15.3 3.6 3.1 0.8 0.3 1.5 Keegan Murray 11.3 6.1 1.2 0.3 0.4 2.4 Harrison Barnes 13.3 3.2 0.8 1.3 0.2 1.3

