The Sacramento Kings (48-34) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 7 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Kings bested the Warriors 118-99 on Friday. In the Kings' victory, Malik Monk scored 28 points (and added seven rebounds and four assists), while Stephen Curry scored 29 in the loss for the Warriors.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

The Kings have been racking up 112.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 120.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 37.3%.

The Kings' 117 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in the NBA, and the 114.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229.5

