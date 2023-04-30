The Sacramento Kings (48-34) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 7 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 on Friday when they last played. In the Kings' win, Malik Monk put up 28 points (and added seven rebounds and four assists), while Stephen Curry scored 29 in the loss for the Warriors.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

The Kings' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 112.8 points a contest compared to the 120.7 they've averaged this year.

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents (12.5).

The Kings put up 117 points per 100 possessions (first in the league), while giving up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in the NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 230

