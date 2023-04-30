The Sacramento Kings (48-34) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 7 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

The teams play once again after the Kings defeated the Warriors 118-99 Friday. Malik Monk led the Kings to the victory with a team-high 28 points. Stephen Curry notched 29 points in the Warriors' loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The Kings record 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Sacramento has a 40-9 record when scoring more than 117.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Kings have been scoring 112.8 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 120.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents (12.5).

The Kings rank first in the NBA with 117 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in the league defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229

