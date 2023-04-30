The Sacramento Kings (48-34) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Kings will seek another victory over the Warriors after a 118-99 win on Friday. Malik Monk led the way with a team-high 28 points in the victory for the Kings, while Stephen Curry put up 29 points in the loss for the Warriors.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The 120.7 points per game the Kings average are only 3.6 more points than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 40-9.

The Kings have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 112.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.9 points fewer than the 120.7 they've scored this season.

Sacramento knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents (12.5).

The Kings score 117.0 points per 100 possessions (first in the league), while allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in the NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.