Find the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (48-34), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Kings ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 7 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 on Friday when they last met. Malik Monk topped the Kings in the win with 28 points, while Stephen Curry had 29 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The 120.7 points per game the Kings average are only 3.6 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento has a 40-9 record when scoring more than 117.1 points.

The Kings' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, racking up 112.8 points a contest compared to the 120.7 they've averaged this season.

Sacramento knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.8 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Kings rank first in the NBA with 117 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in the league defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.