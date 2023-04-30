Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 3:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 12.5 (-120) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (+180)

Sabonis' 19.1 points per game average is 0.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Sabonis has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Sabonis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 5.5 (+105) 7.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100)

Sunday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5. That's 3.5 more than his season average.

He pulls down 4.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Fox has picked up 6.1 assists per game, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-118) 3.5 (-143) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160)

Harrison Barnes' 15 points per game are 3.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

Barnes averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Barnes averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-115) 5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-139) 4.5 (-161)

The 32.5-point prop total for Curry on Sunday is 3.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 29.4.

Curry has pulled down 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Curry's 4.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kings vs. Warriors player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (+115) 3.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143)

The 14.5 points prop bet set for Jordan Poole on Sunday is 5.9 fewer points than his season scoring average (20.4).

Poole has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Poole's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 1.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.