In Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Sacramento Kings will meet the Golden State Warriors.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Kings Stats Insights

  • This season, the Kings have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.
  • In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 42-15 overall.
  • The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
  • The Kings record just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

  • The Kings put up 123.4 points per game at home, compared to 118 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
  • Sacramento is allowing 120.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.
  • The Kings are averaging 13.9 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Matthew Dellavedova Out Finger

