In Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Sacramento Kings will meet the Golden State Warriors.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 42-15 overall.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Kings record just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 123.4 points per game at home, compared to 118 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

Sacramento is allowing 120.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.

The Kings are averaging 13.9 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries