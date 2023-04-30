How to Watch the Kings vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Sacramento Kings will meet the Golden State Warriors.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 42-15 overall.
- The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
- The Kings record just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings put up 123.4 points per game at home, compared to 118 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- Sacramento is allowing 120.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.
- The Kings are averaging 13.9 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.