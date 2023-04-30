The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 230.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 55 times.

Sacramento's outings this year have an average point total of 238.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 33-16, a 67.3% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 54.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 55 67.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0 Warriors 52 63.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

The Kings score 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42 Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

