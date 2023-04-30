The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -1.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 55 times.
  • Sacramento's outings this year have an average point total of 238.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.
  • Sacramento has a record of 33-16, a 67.3% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 54.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 55 67.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0
Warriors 52 63.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.
  • Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
  • The Kings score 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
  • Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42
Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
34-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-12
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
32-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.