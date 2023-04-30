Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|228.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
- Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 238.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.
- Sacramento has a record of 31-14, a 68.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 55.6% chance to win.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|58
|70.7%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236.0
|Warriors
|59
|72%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Three of Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).
- The 120.7 points per game the Kings average are just 3.6 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|45-37
|27-24
|40-42
|Warriors
|39-43
|10-13
|45-37
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|118.9
|1
|2
|34-15
|29-17
|40-9
|34-12
|118.1
|117.1
|25
|21
|33-11
|34-18
|32-12
|39-13
