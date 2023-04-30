The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 228.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.

Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 238.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 31-14, a 68.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 55.6% chance to win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 58 70.7% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0 Warriors 59 72% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.

Three of Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.

When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).

The 120.7 points per game the Kings average are just 3.6 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42 Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

