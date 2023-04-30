Kevin Huerter NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 30
The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Huerter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|15.2
|10.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.3
|3.6
|Assists
|--
|2.9
|2.1
|PRA
|--
|21.4
|16.4
|PR
|15.5
|18.5
|14.3
|3PM
|1.5
|2.7
|1.4
Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.
- He's attempted 6.8 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.
- The Warriors concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.
Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/28/2023
|29
|12
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4/26/2023
|16
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|20
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/20/2023
|29
|13
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4/17/2023
|30
|15
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4/15/2023
|31
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11/13/2022
|32
|17
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|32
|11
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10/23/2022
|31
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
