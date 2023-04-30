The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 118-99 win over the Warriors, Huerter put up 12 points and two blocks.

Let's break down Huerter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 15.2 10.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.6 Assists -- 2.9 2.1 PRA -- 21.4 16.4 PR 15.5 18.5 14.3 3PM 1.5 2.7 1.4



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's attempted 6.8 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 29 12 1 0 3 2 0 4/26/2023 16 9 4 2 1 0 0 4/23/2023 20 2 3 2 0 1 0 4/20/2023 29 13 4 2 1 1 1 4/17/2023 30 15 5 0 2 2 1 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

