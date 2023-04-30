Joey Bart is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Yu Darvish and the San Diego PadresApril 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 30, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is batting .303 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In 58.3% of his 12 games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this year.
  • In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .190 against him.
