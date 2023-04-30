Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Bart is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Yu Darvish and the San Diego PadresApril 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 30, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is batting .303 with two doubles and a walk.
- In 58.3% of his 12 games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Bart has not driven in a run this year.
- In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .190 against him.
