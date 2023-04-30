Joc Pederson -- hitting .241 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -167) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -278)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%).

He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings