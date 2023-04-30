Joc Pederson -- hitting .241 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 30 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -167)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -278)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 10 of 15 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Pederson has had at least one RBI in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%).
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .190 to opposing hitters.
