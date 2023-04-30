Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson -- hitting .241 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 30 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -167)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -278)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 10 of 15 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%).
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .190 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.