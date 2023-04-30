Harrison Barnes will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Barnes totaled six points in his last game, which ended in a 118-99 win versus the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 15 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.6 0.8 PRA -- 21.1 17.3 PR 15.5 19.5 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the league, conceding 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 15 6 4 0 1 1 0 4/26/2023 33 13 3 1 0 1 2 4/23/2023 31 9 3 1 1 0 0 4/20/2023 34 17 1 0 3 0 0 4/17/2023 34 13 6 1 0 0 3 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

