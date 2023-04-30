Player props can be found for Xander Bogaerts and Thairo Estrada, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 35 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .350/.398/.540 so far this year.

Estrada has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with three doubles and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Mike Yastrzemski Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Yastrzemski Stats

Mike Yastrzemski has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

He has a slash line of .283/.327/.522 on the year.

Yastrzemski Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Apr. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Apr. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Darvish Stats

The Padres' Yu Darvish (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

Darvish will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 5.2 2 1 1 5 5 vs. Brewers Apr. 16 7.0 4 1 1 12 2 at Mets Apr. 10 6.1 6 5 5 5 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 4 5.0 3 1 1 3 4

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has put up 32 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .311/.405/.524 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 18 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 29 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .188/.376/.375 slash line so far this year.

Soto has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a home run, seven walks and an RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

