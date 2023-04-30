The San Diego Padres (14-14), who are trying for the series sweep, will match up with the San Francisco Giants (11-15) on Sunday, April 30 at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, with Yu Darvish starting for the Padres and Alex Cobb taking the hill for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Padres (-145). The matchup's total has been set at 20.5 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (1-1, 1.91 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Padres have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 1-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1400 - 4th

