Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will try to find success against Alex Cobb when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

San Francisco is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 18th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 122 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.2) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Cobb (1-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed six hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Cobb has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home John Brebbia Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres L 16-11 Away Sean Manaea Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros - Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros - Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros - Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers - Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers - Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.