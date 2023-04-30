Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Sunday at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu against Alex Cobb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Giants have +125 odds to win.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -150 +125 - - - - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 26 chances.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 4-8 7-8 4-7 6-10 5-5

