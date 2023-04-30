Giants vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (14-14) versus the San Francisco Giants (11-15) at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 30.
The probable starters are Yu Darvish (1-2) for the Padres and Alex Cobb (1-1) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 20.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has a mark of 1-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (122 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Alex Cobb vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 25
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|John Brebbia vs Jake Woodford
|April 26
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Steven Matz
|April 27
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Logan Webb vs Miles Mikolas
|April 29
|@ Padres
|L 16-11
|Sean Manaea vs Joe Musgrove
|April 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Yu Darvish
|May 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Luis Garcia
|May 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Hunter Brown
|May 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Webb vs Framber Valdez
|May 5
|Brewers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Corbin Burnes
|May 6
|Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
