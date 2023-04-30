Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (14-14) versus the San Francisco Giants (11-15) at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 30.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (1-2) for the Padres and Alex Cobb (1-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 20.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a mark of 1-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (122 total, 4.7 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Giants Schedule