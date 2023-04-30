De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 118-99 win over the Warriors (his previous action) Fox posted 26 points, 11 assists and three steals.

With prop bets in place for Fox, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25 26.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.1 Assists 7.5 6.1 7.2 PRA 40.5 35.3 39.1 PR 33.5 29.2 31.9 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.2



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

Fox is responsible for taking 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 37 26 4 11 2 1 3 4/26/2023 42 24 7 9 3 1 2 4/23/2023 40 38 9 5 4 0 1 4/20/2023 38 26 9 9 3 0 2 4/17/2023 36 24 5 9 2 1 4 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

