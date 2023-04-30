De'Aaron Fox NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 30
De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
With prop bets in place for Fox, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|25
|26.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.2
|5.1
|Assists
|7.5
|6.1
|7.2
|PRA
|40.5
|35.3
|39.1
|PR
|33.5
|29.2
|31.9
|3PM
|2.5
|1.6
|2.2
De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors
- Fox is responsible for taking 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.
- The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.
- The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.
De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/28/2023
|37
|26
|4
|11
|2
|1
|3
|4/26/2023
|42
|24
|7
|9
|3
|1
|2
|4/23/2023
|40
|38
|9
|5
|4
|0
|1
|4/20/2023
|38
|26
|9
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4/17/2023
|36
|24
|5
|9
|2
|1
|4
|4/15/2023
|40
|38
|1
|5
|4
|0
|3
|11/13/2022
|34
|22
|4
|8
|2
|1
|3
|11/7/2022
|37
|28
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|36
|26
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
