The Sacramento Kings, Davion Mitchell included, take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Mitchell put up five points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 118-99 win against the Warriors.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.6 7.4 Rebounds -- 1.3 1.2 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.4 PRA -- 9.2 11 PR -- 6.9 8.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.2



This season, he's put up 5.5% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging five per contest.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 11 5 3 2 0 0 2 4/26/2023 24 10 1 1 2 0 0 4/23/2023 28 12 1 1 1 0 1 4/20/2023 18 5 1 1 1 0 0 4/17/2023 28 14 2 3 2 0 2 4/15/2023 22 3 1 4 1 1 1 4/7/2023 28 5 2 5 1 0 3 11/13/2022 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 21 12 0 1 2 0 2 10/23/2022 12 7 1 3 1 0 0

